Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Here we are in the blink of an eye – the halfway point of the 2023 high school football season. It doesn’t seem possible but it is indeed upon us.

After a subpar 11-9 week, I managed to go 17-3 last week, which takes my overall season record to 73-25, just shy of 75 percent. As you know, the goal is to pick at least 80 percent of games correctly. 20 area games are on this week’s slate.

Games of the Week

Elida (4-0) at Bath (2-2)

This has a chance to be an entertaining game. Elida has gone undefeated in large part because of the defense, which has given up 45 points in four games, including 22 against Kenton. Bath is coming off a heartbreaking last play loss to Kenton, but the Wildcats are definitely an improved team. I’m sticking with the defensive team here but I won’t be shocked at all if there’s an upset.

The pick: Elida

Fort Recovery (0-4) at Delphos St. John’s (2-2)

After playing back-to-back No. 1 teams (Versailles, Marion Local) and getting shut out in both games, the Blue Jays will face a Fort Recovery team that’s allowing 34 points per game. This isn’t to say the Indians will be a pushover but it’s a chance for Delphos St. John’s to get a third win at the midway point of the regular season.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Lima Sr. (2-2) at Toledo Bowsher (1-3)

Lima Sr.’s first game as a member of the Toledo City League. This isn’t exactly an ideal pairing but Lima Sr. didn’t have many choices. It was pretty much the TCL or be an independent after the TRAC dissolved. Anyway, I think the Spartans will fare well in the league and should at least contend for the title this season.

The pick: Lima Sr.

Crestview (3-1) at Allen East (1-3)

I think this game will be a little better than people realize. The Mustangs are better than their 1-3 record would indicate. Of course, Crestview isn’t too shabby either and the Knights have a real chance to contend for the NWC title. I like Crestview’s offense on artificial turf so I’m going with the Knights here.

The pick: Crestview

Wapakoneta (2-2) at Van Wert (3-1)

Call me a worry wart but I have concerns about this game. Wapakoneta’s strength is running the ball and the Cougars, at times, have struggled to stop the run. The Redskins have pitched back-to-back shutouts although to be fair the two opponents, Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys Memorial have struggled a bit during the first four games. I know this won’t be a popular pick and I hope I’m wrong, but I’m going with the visitors here.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Best of the Rest

GMC

Edgerton at Ayersville: Ayersville

Fairview at Paulding: Paulding

Hicksville at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace

Tinora at Antwerp: Antwerp

MAC

Anna at Minster: Minster

Marion Local at New Bremen: Marion Local

Parkway at Versailles: Versailles

St. Henry at Coldwater: Coldwater

NWC

Bluffton at Spencerville: Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson: Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Ada: Leipsic

WBL

Kenton at Celina: Celina

Shawnee at Defiance: Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf: St. Marys Memorial

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic at Columbus Bishop Hartley: Bishop Hartley