Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 15.
GMC
Antwerp 32 Tinora 14
Ayersville 35 Edgerton 7
Paulding 34 Fairview 20
Wayne Trace 56 Hicksville 6
MAC
Coldwater 33 St. Henry 7
Minster 35 Anna 18
Marion Local 42 New Bremen 7
Versailles 41 Parkway 7
NWC
Bluffton 56 Spencerville 0
Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 0
Crestview 51 Allen East 28
Leipsic 55 Ada 24
WBL
Celina 44 Kenton 14
Defiance 30 Shawnee 8
Bath 21 Elida 17
St. Marys Memorial 41 at Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Wapakoneta 41 Van Wert 12
Others
Bishop Hartley 46 Lima Central Catholic 13
Lima Sr. 32 Toledo Bowsher 14
POSTED: 09/15/23 at 9:22 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports