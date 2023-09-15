Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 15.

GMC

Antwerp 32 Tinora 14

Ayersville 35 Edgerton 7

Paulding 34 Fairview 20

Wayne Trace 56 Hicksville 6

MAC

Coldwater 33 St. Henry 7

Minster 35 Anna 18

Marion Local 42 New Bremen 7

Versailles 41 Parkway 7

NWC

Bluffton 56 Spencerville 0

Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 0

Crestview 51 Allen East 28

Leipsic 55 Ada 24

WBL

Celina 44 Kenton 14

Defiance 30 Shawnee 8

Bath 21 Elida 17

St. Marys Memorial 41 at Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Wapakoneta 41 Van Wert 12

Others

Bishop Hartley 46 Lima Central Catholic 13

Lima Sr. 32 Toledo Bowsher 14