OhioHealth CC Invite next Saturday

The 45th annual OhioHealth Cross Country Invitational hosted by Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High Schools will be held Saturday, September 23, at Ohio Health in Van Wert.

17 schools will participate in the invitational which will start with an elementary 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. Middle school girls’ and varsity girls’ races will follow at 9 and 9:30 a.m. respectively. The Middle school boys’ race wlll begin at 10 a.m. followed by the varsity boys’ race at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

Schools involved in the OhioHealth Cross Country Invitational include: Allen East, Anna, Bluffton, Canterbury (IN), Elida, Lima Shawnee, Lincolnview, Minster, Ottawa-Glandorf, Ottoville, Parkway, Van Wert, Waynesfield-Goshen, Wayne Trace, Lima Perry, Wapakoneta, and Columbus Grove.