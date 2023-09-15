Recap: volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Leipsic 0

LEIPSIC — In a matchup of state ranked teams, No. 5 Crestview was too much for No. 4 Leipsic, as the Lady Knights rolled to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 win on Thursday.

Cali Gregory and Adelyn Figley each had 13 kills while Myia Etzler added 11. Gregory added 23 assists and nine digs and was 10-of-11 from the service line with three aces. Figley was 14-of-16 serving with three aces. Emily Lichtle had 15 assists and Kaci Gregory had nine digs.

Crestview (7-1, 2-0 NWC) will host Kalida Saturday morning, with the junior varsity match starting at 10 a.m.

Lincolnview 3 Ada 0

Lincolnview snapped a four-match losing streak with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 win over Ada on Thursday.

Emma Bowersock had 18 kills while Kara Suever and Beth Hughes each added nine. Bowersock also had a team high 18 digs and Allie Miller and Grace Brickner chipped in with 14 and 11. Ashlyn Price had 43 assists in the win.

Lincolnview (7-4, 1-1 NWC) will host Shawnee on Saturday.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

WAPAKONETA — Host Wapakoneta defeated Van Wert in straight sets on Thursday, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10.

The Lady Cougars (0-10, 0-4 WBL) will return to action at Wayne Trace on Monday.

Soccer

Bryan 11 Van Wert 0 (boys)

At Van Wert High School, the Golden Bears defeated the Cougars 11-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-7) will host Wapakoneta on Monday.

Fort Jennings 2 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Ellie Ward scored a goal but Crestview dropped a hard fought 2-1 game to Fort Jennings on Thursday. Ella Lamb recorded 20 saves for the Lady Knights.

Crestview (1-6) will host Continental next Thursday.

Wapakoneta 9 Van Wert 0

WAPAKONETA — The Lady Cougars were defeated by Wapakoneta 9-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-9, 0-4 WBL) will host St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.

Golf

Allen East 161 Crestview 174 Lincolnview 177 Bluffton 180

Allen East topped Crestview, Lincolnview and Bluffton at Hickory Sticks on Thursday.

The Knights were led by match medalist Mathew Dealey, who shot a 35. Logan Schlemmer carded a 44, followed by Trey Skelton (46) and Aydin Hyitt (49).

For Lincolnview, Chayse Overholt shot a season low 41, followed by Aiden Hardesty (44) and Luke Bollenbacher and Nick Evans (46 each).

St. Marys Memorial 162 Van Wert 164

CELINA — The Cougars traveled to Northmoor Golf Course for a WBL match against St. Marys Memorial, and in an extremely close match, the Roughriders pulled out the victory 162-164. Keaton Foster was runner-up medalist with a nice round of 38. Sam Houg followed close behind, carding a 40. Griff McCracken was right there with a 41, Brock Stoller carded a 45, Zach Stoller and Carter Wright contributed to the Van Wert line up with a pair of 48s.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Kenton 1

KENTON — The Lady Cougars earned their first WBL win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Kenton.

Mandy Burenga (first singles) and Sophie Gearhart (second singles) posted wins, as did the first doubles team of Leia Hoersten and Lilie Mull and the second doubles team of Brooke Young and Kelta Cowan. Carolina Zappa dropped a tough three set match at third singles.

Van Wert will host Ayersville on Monday.