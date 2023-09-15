School report cards released by ODE

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its 2023 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday.

New this year, schools and districts received overall ratings of 1-5 stars in half-star increments. The report cards also include five rated components and various report-only data. The five components, Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Early Literacy and Graduation, will receive ratings from one to five stars.

Nearly 90 percent of districts and 79 percent of schools earned overall ratings of three stars or higher​, meaning they met state expectations for performance. Achievement continues to climb with the statewide Performance Index improving. Chronic absenteeism is down from the previous year (30.2 percent to 26.8 percent) but remains a concern as student engagement is key to success in school and beyond.

Here are results from local school districts

Van Wert: Overall: 3.5 stars; Achievement: 3.0 stars; Progress 3.0 stars; Gap Closing, 3.0 stars; Graduation: 5.0 stars; Early Literacy, 2.0 stars.

Crestview: Overall: 4.0 stars; Achievement: 5.0 stars; Progress 1.0 stars; Gap Closing 5.0 stars; Graduation 5.0 stars; Early Literacy 5.0 stars.

Lincolnview: Overall: 4.5 stars; Achievement: 4.0 stars; Progress 4.0 stars; Gap Closing 5.0 stars; Graduation: 5.0 stars; Early Literacy 4.0 stars.

“Ohio School Report Cards illustrate consistent growth while helping schools pinpoint areas where continued focus is needed,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Chris Woolard said. “Ohio’s administrators, educators, staff and families are dedicated to continuous improvement and raising student achievement, and this data will help inform decisions and drive additional supports for our state’s learners.”

Ohio’s spring 2023 assessment results build on last year’s improvement with increased proficiency in English language arts and math across all groups of students. The percent of third-grade students scoring proficient on Ohio’s State Test for English language Arts increased from 59.8 percent to 62.2 percent.