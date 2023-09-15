Van Wert Live announces new ’24 shows

Submitted information

The Van Wert Live roster just added a spring lineup of entertainment that brings artists from as far back as prehistoric times and the present day to the Niswonger Performing Art Center stage.

Featured this spring at the Niswonger is something for everyone: Dinosaur World Live, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Broadway’s Johnny Cash Concert Experience, the Barricade Boys, Broadway’s On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estafan, Jay Leno, Foghat, Whose Live Anyway?, MJ LIVE, Molly Hatchet, and the Dallas String Quartet: Bridgerton Tour. Dates and times for the upcoming shows can be found at vanwertlive.com.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center was made possible by the philanthropic investments of community members and businesses who believe in the power of live entertainment. Those commitments are still strong today and pave the way for a 2024 spring season of inspiration. The founding sponsor for 2024 is the Niswonger Foundation, Mr. Scott Niswonger. Spring 2024 sponsors include Ken and Marilyn Merkle, JoAnne Wolford, Gary Taylor, Roger and Kay Okuley, Jim and Mary Pope, Laing Family Dentistry: Doctor Kevin and Doctor Robert Laing, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Danfoss, Tekniplex, and Mercy Health.

These shows and others will hit the Niswonger stage in 2024. Photo submitted

Tickets for all fall and spring shows are available now to Van Wert Live Members and release to the public on Friday, September 29. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 419.238.6722. The Van Wert catalogs showcasing the full roster will soon be arriving in mailboxes.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert.