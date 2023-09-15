Walk for Life to be held this Sunday

Submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic will hold its 23rd annual Walk for Life this Sunday, September 17, at Franklin Park in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the two-mile walk around the park starting at 2 p.m.

This year, the clinic needs to raise $52,000 to continue its free services which include pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, educational classes and material support. Anyone who is pregnant or has a child under the age of two can use the services above. The clinic also provides free STI/STD testing for both men and women.

The walk is made possible by over 80 businesses and churches in the Van Wert area that gave at the Gold Level sponsorship.

This list includes: A Grant from The Van Wert County Foundation, Advanced Grain Systems, LLC, Agrauxine Corp., Black Swamp Lawncare, Blue Creek Farms, LLC, Bradley Knodel, CPA, Brickner Funeral Home, Callow Quality Meats, Calvary Evangelical Church, Century Trading Co., Inc., Church on the Horizon, Convoy United Methodist Church, Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Creative Edge Cabinets & Woodworking, Current Energy Solutions, Custom Assembly, Inc., D & D Ingredient Distributors, LLC, Dave “Dent Man” Gardner, Eastside Auto Repair & Sales, Edward Jones Investments, Elmco Engineering OH, LLC, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, First Assembly of God, First Bank of Berne, First Church of God, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Fronefield Excavating, Gen-X Training Studio, Grace Bible Church, Harvest Field Pentecostal, Haviland Drainage Products, Co., Industrial Maintenance Team, Jennings Road Church of Christ, John Eversman, DDS, Keister & Baker, LLC, Kelly Family Dentistry, Kerns Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Inc., Keysor Farms, LLC, Kingdom Renovations, Kingsley Church, Kleen Pro Carpet & Upholstery, Knights of Columbus, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Leland Smith Insurance Services, Inc., LifeHouse Church, Living Truth Ministries, Microtronix ESolutions, New Horizons Community Church, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Nygren Chiropractic & Acupuncture, LLC, Ohio City Community Church of God, Ohio Health, Olive Branch Church of God, Orchard Tree, Owens Farms, Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church, Pleasant View Church, P&R Medical Connection, Praise Point Church, Red Oak Realty, Amber Davis – Owner/Realtor, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sarah Rank Photography, LLC, Sealscott, CPA, Inc., Slusher’s Jewelry, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Church, Store & Haul, Inc., Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc., Strategence Capital, Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance, the CHURCH, The Forge Christian Ministries, The Well Nutrition, Trinity Friends Church, Trinity Global Methodist Church, Triple R Farms, True Vine Tree Service, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert Memorials, Van Wert Rotary, Wallace Plumbing, Water on Wheels, Wenninger Seed Service, Inc., Wilkinson Printing, and Williamson Insurance.