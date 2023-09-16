Knights run by the Mustangs 51-28

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

HARROD — Bryson Penix ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Crestview pulled away from Allen East 51-28 on Friday, giving the Knights a 4-1 (2-0 NWC) start to the season.

Penix scored on a three yard run midway through the second quarter, then fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kellin Putman with just over two minutes to go until halftime, giving the Knights a 29-12 lead. He also scored on a five yard run with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

Putman opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run with 6:42 left in the first quarter, but it took the Mustangs just 14 seconds to respond, with Troy Hensley returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score. The PAT failed and the Knights led 7-6, a score that stood until early in the second quarter.

Allen East (1-4, 0-2 NWC) took a 12-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter, when Jackson Thompson connected with Carson Clum for a 22-yard score. However, Crestview answered with three unanswered touchdowns – a 14-yard run by Jaret Harting, and Penix’s touchdown run and pass to Putman. Penix also completed a two-point conversion pass to Beau Eggleston, while Hayden Perrott connected on two of his five PATs to give the Knights a 29-12 lead.

Allen East got back on the board with Jack Hoel’s 15-yard touchdown run and ensuing two point conversion with just 42 seconds left before halftime.

Braxton Leeth made it 31-20 with an early third quarter safety, then Penix scored from five yards out to make it 38-20.

Isaac Kline scored on a one yard run with two minutes gone in the fourth quarter and after Hoel went in from two yards out, Leeth added a six yard scoring run with 58 seconds left in the game.

Leeth finished with 23 carries for 159 yards, while Kline added 70 yards on 16 carries and Harting had 62 yards on eight carries. As a team, the Knights rushed for 329 yards and Penix completed 12-of-18 passes for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Putman had three receptions for 99 yards.

Thompson was 10-of-20 for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception by Hunter Jones. His leading receiver was Carson Clum, who finished with five receptions for 86 yards. Hoel had 11 carries for 132 yards.

The Knights will host Delphos Jefferson (0-5, 0-2 NWC) on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C (6:42) Kellin Putman 20-yard touchdown run (Hayden Perrotf kick)

AE (6:28) Trey Hensley 80-yard kickoff return (PAT failed)

Second quarter

AE (11:48) Jackson Thompson 22-yard pass to Carson Clum (2-point conversion failed)

C (8:32) Jaret Harting 14-yard run (Bryson Penix to Beau Eggleston pass)

C (6:07) Bryson Penix 3-yard run, Hayden Perrott kick)

C (2:07) Bryson Penix 41-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

AE (:42) Jack Hoel 15-yard run (Jack Hoel run)

Third quarter

C (6:22) Safety (Braxton Leeth) 31-20.

C (4:53) Bryson Penix 5-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Fourth quarter

C (10:02) Isaac Kline 1-yard run (kick failed)

AE (4:34) Jack Hoel 2-yard run, (Jack Hoel run)

C (:58) Braxton Leeth 6-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)