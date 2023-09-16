Riggenbach addresses Heartland Patriots

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach was the guest speaker at the Heartland Patriot meeting held last Tuesday at Wesley Church of Van Wert.

Riggenbach told the group that it has become a challenge to find good quality candidates for vacant positions, such as a deputy. Certain standards must be met, including classroom instruction set by the state, passing a written test, and passing a physical test that includes push-ups, sit-ups, and a 1.5 mile run. Those who pass and are hired then have a six-month probationary period.

Sheriff Riggenbach

Riggenbach also noted that the hours and weekends sometimes required deter some from the job, and he said he believes Van Wert County wages are competitive with similar areas Because of the current need, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is reimbursing academic costs.

The Sheriff’s Department currently has one trained dog on staff with another one due to be ready in December. The dogs work diligently for the reward of getting a toy to play with, such as a ball.

When asked what changes would make a Sheriff’s job easier, Riggenbach gave a brief gave a brief answer, but clarified he referring to anyone local.

“If judges and prosecutors would do their jobs better,” he said.

Riggenbach finished his talk by praising the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), which offers additional resources to his office, and the meeting ended with him fielding questions from the audience.