VW Cougars fall to Wapakoneta 41-13

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was one of those nights – nearly everything went right for Wapakoneta and not much seemed to go right for No. 10 Van Wert, as the Redskins rolled to a 41-13 victory over the Cougars at Eggerss Stadium on Friday. The loss most likely took Van Wert (3-2, 2-2 WBL) out of the league title race.

Brylen Parker (7) takes off against Wapakoneta. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Wapakoneta sophomore quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, all in the first half and the defense held Van Wert’s potent offense in check for most of the night. 80 of Van Wert’s 231 total yards came on the first drive of the game, when the Cougars ran off 10 plays and scored on Brylen Parker’s three yard touchdown run at the 8:43 mark. Griff McCracken’s extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the score 6-0.

Two possessions later, the Redskins took over from there. After intercepting Parker, Wapakoneta got the ball at the Cougar 39 and four plays later, Moyer fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Page. Kyle Beach added the first of five extra points, giving the Redskins a 7-6 lead, a score that stood at the end of the first quarter.

Wapakoneta (3-2, 3-1 WBL) added three more touchdowns in the second quarter – a five-yard run by Reece Schnarre, and two more touchdown passes from Moyer to Page in the span of 10 seconds, 24 and 27 yards after Parker threw his second interception of the game. Moyer went on to finish 15-of-17 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, with 10 completions going to Page for 185 yards.

“I think they did a good job overall of game planning, finding favorable matchups and just executing better than we did,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We kept pushing alignment and assignment all week and they came out and executed a little better.”

Armed with a 28-6 lead to begin the second half, Wapakoneta relied on the legs of running back Jace Knous, who gained 126 yards in the second half. He finished with 21 carries for 173 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Beach kicked third quarter field goals of 27 and 22 yards.

Van Wert’s lone score of the second half came on an eight yard run by Parker with 6:48 left in the third quarter. He finished with 14 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns and completed 10-of-20 passes for 116 yards and three interceptions, his first ones of the season. Conner Campbell caught five passes for 79 yards.

In terms of total yards, Wapakoneta outgained Van Wert 441-231.

The Cougars will travel to St. Marys on Friday. The Roughriders (1-4, 1-3 WBL) picked up their first win of the season, 41-14 over Ottawa-Glandorf.

It took several Cougars to stop Wapakoneta running back Jace Knous (21). Bob Barnes photo

“We have to figure out a way to stop the run,” Recker said. “We have to look deep into ourselves as coaches and players and see what this group can really be good at. We’ve shown glimpses at times on defense but what can we do to be a good defensively and help our team out? I think the same thing offensively – what do we need to do to execute and get a win?”

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW (8:43) – Brylen Parker 3-yard run (kick blocked)

W (2:17) – Caleb Moyer 27-yard pass to Kaden Page (Kyle Beach kick)

Second quarter

W (8:17) – Reece Schnarre 5-yard run (Kyle Beach kick)

W (1:44) – Caleb Moyer 24-yard pass to Kaden Page (Kyle Beach kick)

W (1:34) – Caleb Moyer 27-yard pass to Kaden Page (Kyle Beach kick)

Third quarter

W (7:18) Kyle Beach 27-yard field goal

VW (6:48) Brylen Parker 8-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

W (1:05) Kyle Beach 22-yard field goal

W (:12) Jace Knous 54-yard run (Kyle Beach kick)