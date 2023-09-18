Cougars, Knights run at different invites

VW independent sports

Cougars run at Blue/Gold Invitational

OTTAWA — Van Wert had four runners in the top 16 and the Cougars finished third at the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational on Saturday.

Owen Scott finished third overall, logging a time of 16:02.06. Drew Laudick placed ninth (17:00.84), Rylan Miller finished 15th (17:21.35) and John Kramer was right behind (16th, 17:23.21). Rounding out scoring for the Cougars was Johan Gemmer (49th, 18:24.91), Harrison Sloan (54th, 18:30.23) and Noah Spath (78th, 19:15.43).

Owen Scott

Van Wert finished with a team score of 92, trailing Bryan (65) and Columbus Grove (67). Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten won the individual title (15:57.79).

The Lady Cougars finished ninth out of 18 teams. Alyssa Knittle paced Van Wert by finishing 31st (21:31.51), followed by Harmony Schuerman (36th, 21:41.37), Noelle Byrum (44th, 22:03.39), Lizzie Spath (55th, 22:37.33), Lexi Deitemeyer (58th, 22:49.28) and Ava Sealscott (105th, 28:24.87).

Ottawa-Glandorf handily won the team title (51 points), while Patrick Henry was the runner-up (113). Van Wert finished with 224 points. Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was the individual champion (18:49.25).

Van Wert will compete at the OhioHealth Invitational on Saturday.

Knights compete in Indiana

LIGONIER (IN) — The Knights and Lady Knights traveled across the state line to compete in the West Noble Invitational in Ligonier on Saturday. Crestview was the only Ohio team to compete in the invite.

The Knights finished 17th out of 26 schools, with Lincoln Smith leading the way (59th,17:58), followed by Andy Heth (78th, 18:16), Jake Heth )129th, 19:24), Drayden Hoffman (136th, 19:38) Payton Scott (137th, 19:39) Logan Foudy (168th, 20:44) and Kale Vining (146th, 21:00).

The Lady Knights finished 18th out of 22 teams and first to finish was Anna Gardner, who placed 63rd with a time of 22:08. She was followed by MacKenzie Harting (82nd, 22:38), Kate Sawmiller (131st, 25:02), Alexis Flagg (159th, 26:52) Ava Motycka (166th, 26:54) and Chloe Miller (170th, 28:07).

Oak Hill High School won the boys title and Homestead High School captured the girls title.

Crestview will compete at the OhioHealth Invitational on Saturday.