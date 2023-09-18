Fort Loramie to NWC for football only

VW independent sports

FORT LORAMIE — As expected, the Fort Loramie Board of Education voted Monday night to accept an invitation to join the Northwest Conference as a football-only member, starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

Fort Loramie is a member of the Shelby County Athletic League for all sports but football. Since 2021, the Redskins have competed as a football independent. The school reached out to the NWC about a football-only membership in April, after Ada and Leipsic announced plans to leave the conference for the Blanchard Valley Conference.

On Friday, it was announced Lima Central Catholic will join the NWC as a full-time member in time for the 2024-2025 school year.