On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.
Friday, September 24
WKSD – Delphos Jefferson at Crestview (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)
WERT – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)
Saturday, September 25
WKSD and WERT – Ohio St. at Notre Dame (6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff)
POSTED: 09/18/23