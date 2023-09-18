Weekend recap: volleyball, golf, tennis

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Kalida 0

CONVOY — Crestview wrapped up a 4-0 week with a straight set victory over Kalida, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10 on Saturday.

Cali Gregory had 20 assists and nine kills, Ellie Kline had a team high 10 digs, and Adelyn Figley finished with 13 kills and was 16-of-17 serving with two aces. Josie Kulwicki was also 16-of-17 at the service line with three aces.

Crestview (8-1) will return to action tonight at home against Fort Recovery.

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 0

In a hard fought match at Lincolnview High School, Shawnee topped the Lancers 28-26, 25-21, 25-22 on Saturday.

Emma Bowersock and Beth Hughes recorded double-digit kills for Lincolnview with 14 and 11 respectively. Hughes also had 13 digs and four aces, and Brooklyn Byrne had nine blocks. Allie Miller finished with a team leading 26 digs and Bowersock and Ashlyn Price each had 10. Price also had 30 assists.

Lincolnview (7-5) will host Parkway tonight.

Golf

Cougars fare well

OREGON — The Cougars took to the road for the District Preview Invite at Eagles Landing in Oregon on Saturday, and the day was a good one for the Cougars, full of many personal best rounds.

Keaton Foster carded an excellent round of 76, followed by Sam Houg with a 77. Griff McCracken shot an 80, and all three of those scores were personal bests on the season. Zach Stoller rounded out the scoring with a 96. Brock Stoller came in with a 97 and Carter Wright 103. Van Wert’s 329 score was the best 18- hole score for the season by 15 strokes.

The Cougars will play their last home match of the season against Ottawa-Glandorf today, then will compete in the Western Buckeye League tournament at The Oaks on Thursday.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Defiance 2

Van Wert’s Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart and Carolina Zappa each won their singles matches and the Lady Cougars enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Defiance on Saturday. Individual scores were not available.

Van Wert will host Ayersville today.