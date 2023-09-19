Random Thoughts: welcome and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around welcome wishes, undefeated teams, a prediction, Nick Chubb, and Colorado.

Welcome

Welcome back to the Northwest Conference Lima Central Catholic. After leaving the conference and spending 10 years as an independent, the Thunderbirds are rejoining the conference next August.

Also, welcome to Fort Loramie as a football-only member. The Redskins, members of the Shelby County Athletic League for all sports but football, have been an independent in football since 2021. It’s not an easy proposition.

Both schools will make the conference more competitive.

Undefeated

Entering Week No. 6 of the high school football season, there are seven undefeated teams around the area.

None are in the Western Buckeye League. Celina, Elida and Defiance each have one loss. The Green Meadows Conference has one undefeated team – Antwerp. The Northwest Conference has two undefeated teams – Bluffton and Leipsic and the Midwest Athletic Conference has three undefeated teams – Marion Local, Versailles and Coldwater.

Prediction

I won’t pick a winner yet but I’ll say this – the first one to 13 points wins Friday’s Elida at Celina football game. That’s not meant as any sort of disrespect. It’s meant as a salute to the way both teams play defense.

Nick Chubb

As a Cleveland Browns fan, I feel absolutely sick for Nick Chubb.

He suffered a serious knee injury in Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh. I can’t imagine he’ll be back this season.

I really like Nick Chubb. Aside from being Cleveland’s best offensive weapon, he plays the game like one should and he doesn’t draw attention to himself. This is a tough one, not just in terms of playing ability, but as a leader and just how he carries himself.

I wish him the best of luck.

Colorado

I’ll just come out and say it, even though it’s probably not popular.

The University of Colorado football team is obviously improved. In fairness, things couldn’t get much worse than they were last year when they went 1-11.

Yes, Deion Sanders and his staff have done a nice job in leading the Buffalos to a 3-0 start. After 2022, it’s easy to see why fans are excited. However, this team is overhyped and probably overrated. TCU isn’t remotely close to the team it was last year. Nebraska isn’t very good and neither is Colorado State. It’s true Colorado probably would have lost those games last year again, it’s easy to see this year’s team is better.

Oregon and USC are the next two games on the schedule, and after games against Arizona St. and Stanford, Colorado will finish with UCLA, Oregon St., Arizona, Washington St. and Utah. All of those teams are currently ranked except for Arizona. If the Buffalos can finish 8-4 against that schedule, I’ll really be impressed.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.