Board hears about ELL services offered by the district

Crestview Program Services Director Amy Eikholt shares information about English language programs offered by the district. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A pair of presentations highlighted Monday’s monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

Board members heard from Program Services Director Amy Eikholt about the district’s ESL (English as a Second Language) and ELL (English Language Learners) programs.

She explained that a language usage survey is the first step in the process and involves the school psychologist, who meets with the family to discuss the primary language used in the home, what country they came from and how long they’ve been in the U.S. The survey focuses on four different areas – listening speaking, reading and writing. The results are used to determine a score on a scale of 1-5 that determines the next step.

“If it’s 1’s or 2’s then they continue in the (ELL) program, if it’s 3’s they’re starting to progress and if it’s four or five they’re becoming proficient,” Eikholt explained.

From there, a English language development plan is formed and a general education teacher and an intervention specialist work together to write goals in the needed areas.

“We do have an ESL tutor this year so we consult with the tutor to write a plan and then we also have to do progress monitoring,” Eikholt said. “We have the tutor that goes into the classroom but we also have tutor who now pulls out the students and works with them in the English language.”

Eikholt said at the end of the year, the Ohio English Language Proficiency Assessment is given to determine growth in the English language areas of reading, writing, listening and speaking.

“We receive their scores back in the summer and that continues to determine if they qualify for English language services,” she said. “Once they have these scores they’re given a rating of proficient, progressing or emerging.”

The results are then used to determine when a student can exit the program.

Crestview currently has three students who qualify for English language services, two translators who work with the district and the previously mentioned ESL tutor.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Brent Stevens also spoke to the board. Check Wednesday’s News page for details on his presentation.

During her report to the board, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said she’s pleased with the district’s results on the state’s latest school report card. Crestview earned 4.0 stars out of five, earning 5.0 in the categories of achievement, gap closing, graduation and early literacy, and 1.0 stars for progress.

“Our district fared very well and our students performed well and I’m very grateful to our teaching staff and our support staff,” she said. “We are looking at the progress monitoring component – that deals with our subgroups and how those subgroups perform. We’ve made improvements but we need to continue to investigate that area.”

The board accepted the resignation of Amanda Lichtle as fiscal administrative assistant effective September 26, and approved a 22-month contract for Joyce Clark as fiscal administrative assistant and transportation assistant effective October 2.

Cheyenne Oechsle was approved as a volunteer middle school softball coach, Michael Joseph was approved as freshman boys’ basketball coach, and Eickholt was approved as the district’s homeless liaison.

A request for an overnight trip to the national FFA Convention in Indianapolis with advisor Erika Gibson was approved for October 31-November 3, along with a request for Gibson to attend the state FFA Convention in Columbus May 2-3. A sixth grade trip to Dayton to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 14, 2024, was approved, as was a request for a senior government trip to Washington DC March 25-27, 2024.

The board also accepted a $5,000 donation from the Convoy Community Foundation for the Crestview High School music department.

An executive session was held to discuss the employment or compensation of employees, but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 16, in the multipurpose room.