Dale Reidenbach

Dale Reidenbach, 64, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

He was born in Van Wert to William and Annabelle (Steinbacher) Reidenbach Jr., who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sister, Marilyn; brothers, William lll, Ronnie, and Gary; a nephew, Daniel (Amber), and great-nieces Jasmine and Emma.

Dale started working in the family business, Reidenbach Trash Service in 1976 and became owner in 1998 after his father’s passing. Dale also started working at Knight Pizza in Convoy in 1976 and became owner in 1998.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Burial in Convoy IOOF Cemetery will take place following the funeral service.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.