Donations flow in for Stuff the Truck

VW independent staff/submitted information

The kickoff event to the upcoming Vantage Day of Caring has been deemed a big success.

During this past weekend, 5,534 food items and $1,023 were collected at the “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket. Many volunteers lent a helping hand, including Vantage Career Center criminal justice students, Vantage Career Center Early Childhood students, Van Wert County CERT, the Van Wert County Sheriff Department, United Way board and committee Members and others. The truck for the event was provided by Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

Stuff the Truck was a big success this past weekend. Photo submitted

Stuff the Truck is a precursor to the Vantage Day of Caring, which is scheduled for Friday, September 29. Many of local schools are accepting donations, so be sure to check with your students to see if their class is competing to bring in the most donations through September 28. The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 29, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event.

Non-perishable food items such as canned meat, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese may be taken to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, The Well Nutrition, or the United Way Office at 136 E. Main St.

The annual Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 29, at Trinity Friends Church. The Red Cross is proudly partnering with Vantage Career Center again this year. To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code “VWDOC”. Vantage Career Center, Cooper Farms, and Vancrest of Van Wert are sponsors of meals given to each blood donor.