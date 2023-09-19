Local theatre unveils new upgrades

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is proud to unveil exciting upgrades to its facility, made possible through generous grants from the Van Wert County Foundation.

At the 2023-2024 season opener, audiences will be greeted by brand-new stage curtains, graciously funded by the Flickinger Fund, and fresh lower lobby carpeting, made possible by the John W. Eustler Am Vets Post 698 video raffle fund.

Pictured are Maryann Falk, Emily Foudy, Seth Baker, and Nick Long. Janelle Moorman photos

“These projects were long overdue and wouldn’t have been possible without the Foundation’s invaluable support,” the theatre’s board of directors said in a press release. “The VWCT Board of Directors extends their gratitude to the Foundation’s donors, board, Chief Executive Officer Seth Baker, and Director of Philanthropy Laney Nofer for their unwavering commitment to the performing arts in Van Wert.”

To see the upgrades, purchase a ticket to Disaster! The Musical, which opened last Thursday.

Prepare to be swept away by the hilariously outrageous plot using iconic hits from the ’70s for the music score. Set aboard a floating casino in 1979, Disaster! brings together a group of diverse and eccentric characters who navigate a series of calamities, unexpected romance, and side splitting mishaps. It’s a rollercoaster of laughter, love, and pure entertainment that will leave audiences wanting more.

The creative team helmed by Jerry Zimmerman and Dee Fisher have assembled a star-studded cast featuring beloved VWCT regulars and some remarkable new talents making their debut on the VWCT stage.

The cast and ensemble include Debbie Briggs, Amy Boley, Mary Ann Falk, Emily Foudy, Emily Gehle, Jonathon Hodges, Nick Hribar, Evan Joseph, Chad Kraner, Kristin Lee, Nick Long, Abbie Mengerink, Janelle Moorman, Kara Place, Roger Rex, Seth Rollins, Hadley Sauer, Kimmy Warnecke, Courtney Wendel, and Jessica Banks.

Remaining show dates are September 28-30 at 8 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 1. Purchase tickets by visiting vwct.org or calling 419-238-9689. Tickets are $16, with a special $14 senior rate only available for advanced bookings.