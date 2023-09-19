Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Fort Recovery 0

CONVOY — Led by Cali Gregory, No. 3 Crestview had no trouble against Fort Recovery, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 on Monday.

Gregory had 16 kills and 16 assists, while Kaci Gregory had 14 digs, six kills and was 19-19 serving with two aces. Adelyn Figley eight kills and Myia Etzler finished with six kills and six blocks.

Crestview (9-1) will travel to Spencerville today.

Lincolnview 3 Parkway 2

ROCKFORD — Lincolnview rallied for a thrilling five set victory over Parkway, 25-19, 8-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 on Monday.

Emma Bowersock was one of three Lancers with double digits kills. She finished with 18, Brooklyn Byrne had 12 and Kara Suever 10. Ashlyn Price had 20 digs, followed by Allie Miller (17) Bowersock (15), and Beth Hughes (10). Price also had 38 assists.

Lincolnview (7-6) will host Leipsic today.

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 0

HAVILAND — The Lady Raiders defeated Van Wert 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 on Monday.

Wayne Trace (7-7) will host Tinora tonight, and Van Wert (0-11) will host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 3 Ada 2

Austin Bockrath, Jackson Evans and Gavin Evans each scored a goal and the Lancers defeated Ada 3-2 on Monday.

Lincolnview (5-2-2) will host Continental today.

Wapakoneta 12 Van Wert 0

The visiting Redskins blanked Van Wert 12-0 on Monday.

The Cougars (0-8, 0-4 WBL) will play at St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 152 Van Wert 161

In the final home match of the season, Van Wert fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 152-161 on Monday.

Co-match medalist Keaton Foster fired a 37, while Sam Houg was two strokes behind at 39. Griff McCracken carded a 42 and Brock Stoller rounded out the scoring with a 43. Van Wert finished 5-4 in the WBL and 9-4 overall to this point.

The Cougars will travel to the Oaks on Thursday to compete in the WBL tournament, followed by a tri-match next Tuesday at Hickory Sticks for the County Showdown.

Leipsic 175 Delphos Jefferson 176 Crestview 180 Spencerville 184

LIMA — At Tamarac Golf Course, Leipsic edged Delphos Jefferson by a single troke, while Crestview and Spencerville weren’t far off.

Mathew Dealey led Crestview with a 38, while Logan Schlemmer and Brady Petrie each shot a 47. Trey Skelton finished with a 48. Delphos Jefferson was led by match medalist Isaac Gallmeier (36), and Spencerville was led by Michael Woods (44).

Parkway 213 Lincolnview 245 (girls)

At Willow Bend on Monday, Parkway defeated Lincolnview 213-245.

Sydney King led the Lancers with a 58, followed by Eme Renner (61), Lilly Holdgreve (62) and Grace Custer (64). Parkway’s Shay Boroff was the match medalist with a 47 and Madison Louth carded a 52. Sarah Sheppard and McKenzie Matthewson each shot a 58.