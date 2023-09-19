YWCA holding several events on Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Domestic Violence Awareness Month officially begins October 1, however the YWCA of Van Wert County will start its campaign on Saturday, September 23, with several events throughout the county.

The second annual Domestic Violence Awareness soccer match between two schools from Van Wert County will kick things off with the Lincolnview Lancers and the Van Wert Cougars boys’ soccer teams going head to head at 11 a.m. at Van Wert High School.

Purple doors like this one will make the rounds on Saturday. Photo submitted

“We appreciate the hospitality of the Van Wert athletic department as well as both teams being a part of this event again this year,” YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger said. “It allows us to reach a new audience and bring awareness to the fact that the YWCA serves and houses all victims of domestic violence, including men. By having the boys’ soccer team featured in this event, we bring an increased level of awareness to the services we offer for all victims regardless of gender.”

Through the generosity of several sponsors, each team will receive a special jersey for the game that players will then get to keep. Sponsors include Lee Kinstle Chevrolet GM, Schroeder Roofing, Keister Baker Law, and Black Swamp Lawn Care. Sponsors will have the opportunity to have pictures taken with the team in their purple and white game jerseys as purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence.

A purple door will be located at the game for teams, sponsors and soccer fans to sign and pledge that “Love Shouldn’t Hurt.” Doors represent a transition or an exit from one life into another. When a victim comes through the doors of the YWCA, they are exiting a life of violence and entering into a life of safety. YWCA programs and services provide the help needed need to transition from victim to survivor.

“Our hope is to grow this event and include girls’ soccer programs in the coming years,” Schaufelberger said.

Two additional purple doors will be located in other locations on Saturday as well. One will be available at the Van Wert County Humane Society at their open house and another at the Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational to be held at OhioHealth.

“The YWCA is fortunate to have wonderful collaborations that complement our awareness campaigns. October is National Pet Safety and Protection month and through our partnership with the humane society we can bring awareness to the connection between pet abuse and domestic violence,” Schaufelberger stated.

The community is invited to attend any of these events to sign a purple door or to learn more about domestic violence and support the YWCA as well as local athletes and the humane society.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.