Convoy fire…

This Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a home in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Convoy. Convoy Fire & EMS was dispatched to the scene at 3:20 p.m., and mutual aid was requested from Van Wert and Wren three minutes later. It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control. According to Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer, an occupant of the home suffered a minor injury. He also said the cause of the fire is is unknown and is under investigation. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Van Wert County EMA and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer