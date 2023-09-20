Homecoming court…

The 2023 Crestview homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, prior to the football game against Delphos Jefferson. Members of the court are (row 1, left to right): freshman Lydia Grace, junior Alexis Flagg, senior Myia Etzler, senior Addison Williman, senior Cali Gregory, sophomore Lillie Best. Row 2, left to right: freshman Kale Lichtensteiger, junor Zaden Stemen, senior Beau Eggleston, senior Kellin Putman, senior Trey Skelton, sophomore Aiden Helt. The homecoming parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will go from the school parking lot to Edgewood park. The homecoming dance will take place Saturday evening at the school. Photo submitted