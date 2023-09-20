Local couple commits to getting healthier

Submitted information

Brent and Callie Stripe, members of the YMCA since March, have captured hearts and minds with their incredible journey towards health and wellness. Their story is a testament to the power of determination, support and the right guidance in achieving one’s goals.

When Mr. Stripe received advice from his doctor to prioritize his physical health, he and his wife joined the YMCA and began attending senior classes under the guidance of Jessica Heath. Over time, they recognized the need for more personalized assistance and reached out to their personal trainer, Jaz Sandhu.

A Glimpse into Callie’s Triumph: Callie Stripe, battling Crohn’s disease, diabetes, heart stents, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and bad knees, has shown immense resilience. Despite these challenges, her commitment to her exercises and nutrition has been nothing short of remarkable. Her daily 6,000 step walks, coupled with her dedication to home nutrition, have

been key factors in her journey to weight loss of 23 inches, improved physical health, and a reduction in medications.

Brent’s Path to Victory: Brent Stripe’s health journey has been equally inspiring. Having faced a heart condition and stroke, along with diabetes and high cholesterol, he demonstrated unwavering determination. Previous back and shoulder surgeries had left him with exercise limitations, but with the guidance of his trainer, he has significantly improved his weaknesses

and strengthened his overall health including dropping 37 pounds since March.

Their story serves as a reminder that, regardless of health challenges, with the right mindset and guidance, achieving one’s goals is within reach.

For inquiries or more information please contact Sandhu at jas@vwymca.org or 419.238.0443.

