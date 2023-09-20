Preview: 0-5 Wildcats at 4-1 Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It’s official – the Crestview Knights are on a roll going into the second half of the regular season.

Heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Delphos Jefferson, the Knights are 4-1 (2-0 NWC) with the only loss coming to perennial power McComb in Week No. 2. Some other numbers correlate with Crestview’s success to this point – second in scoring among NWC teams (34.6 points per game), fourth in rushing with a healthy 217 yard average per game, first in passing (152 yards per game) and third overall in total offense. In addition, the Knights boast the NWC’s leading passer in Bryson Penix (50-of-58, 724 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions); the fourth leading receiver (Kellin Putman, 13-213, three touchdowns), and the fourth and fifth leading rushers in Braxton Leeth (78-444, six touchdowns), and Jaret Harting (54-426, five touchdowns). Isaac Kline has added 173 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Braxton Leeth (32) leads Crestview in rushing attempts and yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Those numbers can be tied to the up-tempo offense head coach Cole Harting brought with him from Van Wert.

“Playing up-tempo has a lot of advantages for the offense,” Harting explained. “First, it puts the defense on their heels and forces them to alignment correctly in a very short amount of time. Additionally, if you have the personnel, you can run multiple formations without making substitutions, this also puts stress on the defense.”

“Also by playing up-tempo, it makes it difficult for the defense to get their assignments called in,” he continued. “The most difficult aspect of running this style of offense is that you need to stay on schedule. Negative plays, penalties and incompletions can slow things down, so it’s important to take advantage of what the defense gives you and not get bored with it.”

Harting agreed with the notion that his team is on a roll and has found a rhythm at the midway point of the season.

“I think we are finally settling in,” he said. “It took a few weeks to find our identity but I believe we are almost there. Each week our execution on both sides of the ball improve and we are continuing to build depth. I’m very pleased where we are and how we are playing.”

“We must reduce our penalties and turnovers,” Harting added. “If we want to achieve our goals this season, we have to clean those two areas up.”

“Crestview is a very good, athletic team with good size,” Delphos Jefferson head coach Damon Ulm said. “They are solid in every position. Their offense is very well balanced and makes you cover sideline to sideline.”

While the Knights have enjoyed success, it’s been a struggle for Delphos Jefferson (0-5, 0-2 NWC). The Wildcats are currently ranked eighth in scoring (11.4 points per game) and in total offense (127 yards per game). Defensively, the Wildcats are surrendering 358 total yards and 51 points per game. However, head coach Damon Ulm said his team has remained upbeat and ready to compete each week.

“Our kids have had a positive attitude about getting better each week and playing as a team,” Ulm said. “They go out to practice each week and work to get better as a player and a person. We are very young in a lot of positions and these kids are getting great experience.”

Delphos Jefferson has not played a team with a losing record yet this season. In fact, the combined record of the first five opponents is 18-7.

“At this point in the season they are hungry to get something going,” Harting said of the Wildcats. “They are going to come out and give us everything they have. They have shown multiple fronts on defense, so we will have to execute our assignments offensively. Defensively, we will need to contain their quarterback and not give up big plays, he does a good job of extending the play.”

Dean Trentmen is the team’s leading rusher at this point, logging 44 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Rode has completed 11-of-29 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Luke Millmile has two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Delphos Jefferson won last year’s matchup 21-7. Prior to that, Crestview had won five straight against the Wildcats.

Friday night’s game will air live on 99.7 WKSD.