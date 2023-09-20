Preview: 3-2 Cougars at 1-4 Roughriders

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The first half of the regular season is in the books and it yielded mixed results for Van Wert.

The Cougars (3-2, 1-2) enjoyed wins over Bryan, Bath and Defiance, but dropped a narrow 17-14 loss to WBL leader Celina and a 41-13 loss to Wapakoneta last Friday. Now, head coach Keith Recker and his team are ready to turn the page to the second half of the season, which begins at St. Marys on Friday.

“We did beat a previously unbeaten Defiance team just a week ago, so while the Wapak game kind of snowballed in a negative way on us, we are still a very capable team,” head coach Keith Recker said. “We really need to focus on ourselves, everyone doing their job to the best of their ability each play. Blocking is a huge focus offensively, while alignment and responsibility is a focus defensively.”

Brylen Parker (7) has passed for over 1,000 yards and has rushed for nearly 700 yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Friday’s loss to Wapakoneta most likely took Van Wert out of the Western Buckeye League title race, but Recker said it doesn’t change what the team is trying to accomplish.

“I’m sure every year our players want to win a championship but the only goal we have in our program is to change the best version of ourselves each day,” Recker stated. “That doesn’t change after a win or a loss, we will continue to push ourselves to be better today than we were yesterday. Our team is excited and hungry to get back on the field Friday to get the bad taste from last week out of our system.”

In terms of preparing for an upcoming opponent, it doesn’t get much more difficult than getting ready for St. Marys Memorial, a team that runs an old school Wing-T offense and runs it well. Through five games, the Roughriders are averaging 222 yards per game on the ground with Colton Mabry serving as the leading ballcarrier (93 carries, 545 yards, seven touchdowns). Dominik Osborne has 39 carries for 287 yards. The Roughriders have thrown the ball a bit more than previous seasons, with Cody Wallace completing 18-of-44 passes for 168 yards and a pair of interceptions. Carter Steinberg is the leading receiver with seven receptions for 73 yards.

“I would compare this to when a Power 5 college program has to play against an option team and they talk about the difficulty of preparing for something they only see once a year,” Recker said. “It is very difficult for a scout team to replicate the formations, plays, and the speed at which St. Marys gets off the ball on offense. We have to do the best we can at practice, make sure we are ready to adjust when the game hits, and watch a lot of film so our players are familiar with what they will see Friday night.”

Through five games, St. Marys Memorial is averaging 14 points per game while allowing 22. Opponents are averaging nearly 195 yards per game on the ground and 92 per game through the air.

“St. Marys continues to be able to move the ball with their run game really well, even in losses,” Recker said. “They are able to get so many blockers at the point of attack, use unbalanced sets and find open gaps to hit. They are tough at running the ball and we haven’t shown stopping the run to be a strength so far this season.”

“Defensively they play a sound defense that does a good job of not allowing big plays,” he added. “They have good size and skill across the board.”

The Roughriders (1-4, 1-3 WBL) opened the season with losses to St. Henry, Celina, Defiance and Wapakoneta, but got in the win column for the first time this season with a 41-14 win over Ottawa-Glandorf last Friday. Mabry had 25 carries for 169 yards in the victory.

“No coach is happy at 1-4, especially in a town where 1-4 is not acceptable, but yes we are getting better,” head coach Bo Frye said. “We’re young in some areas but we’re playing hard and getting better every day. We went to a complete two platoon system in practice, so our guys are getting better faster. I’m seeing progress in all areas of our game from coaches to players. If we continue to do that, we’ll continue to win.”

“The WBL is extremely good this year and four of our first five games were on the road with a young team,” Frye added. “The tough start to our schedule didn’t break us, so what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I know it forced us to work a lot harder and find ways to improve faster. Sometimes you learn more from losing than you do from winning, so if there were any positives out of the first four weeks, that would be it. We’re still alive and ready to compete with anyone.”

Van Wert enters Friday’s game with balanced offensive numbers, 202 yards rushing per game and 210 yards through the air. Brylen Parker has completed 78-of-131 passes for 1,008 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Conner Campbell continues to lead the team with 38 receptions for 467 yards four touchdowns. During last year’s 70-41 win over the Roughriders, Campbell had 12 receptions for 269 yards and four touchdowns.

Parker is the team’s leading rusher with 108 carries for 668 yards and nine touchdowns, while Keldyn Bill has 54 carries for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

“Van Wert is a very well coached football team,” Frye said. “Coach Recker and his staff have done a great job of putting their guys in great positions to win. They’re extremely athletic in all areas. Their linemen are physical and they are playing extremely hard. They are also a senior dominant football team and that helps when playing in important games.”

Friday’s Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.