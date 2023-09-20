Seniors sought for volunteer program

VW independent staff/submitted information

As many seniors have discovered firsthand, volunteering offers a resource for exercising skills and talents gained through a lifetime of personal and work experiences. Seniors know there is no greater reward than the good feelings of giving one’s time and talents to someone in need or less fortunate.

In partnership with the Area Agency on Aging 3 and AmeriCorps Seniors, the Council on Aging is now offering the Retired Senior Volunteer (RSVP) School Volunteerism program which will offer meaningful opportunities for seniors to volunteer within local schools.

Volunteers in the School Volunteerism Program will be able to assist in various school functions. School is very different than it was 50 years ago, as it has become much more demanding for today’s children and staff, and extra hands often times help make the difference for the teachers and students.

Volunteerism in this program could consist of assisting with classroom activities, providing individual assistance with a student, assisting in the lunchroom or assisting in the school office. For those that do not have a desire to work in a classroom with students, there are plenty of other various volunteer jobs within the schools. This program is currently being offered at Lincolnview Elementary School, Crestview Elementary School and Crestview Early Childhood Center.

For those interested in volunteering, the time commitment is up to the individual and can range from a couple of hours a week to a few days per week. Volunteers will go through a no-cost typical background check and will receive training on volunteerism in the areas they will be volunteering in.

Individuals aged 55 and older that are interested in volunteering the program can contact the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 or Miranda van Rooyen, RSVP Program Director at 419.204.4303 or by email at mvanrooyen@psa3.org.