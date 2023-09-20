VWPD: homicide investigation ongoing

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A local death ruled as a homicide remains under investigation by the Van Wert Police Department.

Barbara Ganger, 43, of Van Wert, died of a gunshot wound at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St. Her body was discovered in an apartment there on September 7, during a wellness check by city police officers. Her death was initially labeled suspicious, then was confirmed as homicide after an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The Van Wert Police Department has not released information about a possible suspect or motive. Lt. Rob Black said on Tuesday that due to the ongoing investigation, no details are being made public at this time.