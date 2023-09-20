William C. “Bill” Weldy

William C. “Bill” Weldy passed away at 6:57 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023.

He was born August 2, 1928, to Carey C. and Lillie (Sealscott) Weldy. Bill graduated from Hoaglin Jackson High School. He was united in marriage to Pauline Doner June 19, 1955, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and they lovingly shared over 68 years of marriage.

Bill was a farmer and retired breeder of registered Jersey cattle. The family had shown Jersey cattle at local, state and national shows. He was a former supervisor of the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District, also served as Jackson Township Trustee for 11 years. He was a 50-year member of Wetzel Grange and former Master of Wetzel Grange and Van Wert County Pomona Grange; as well as being a member of the Farm Bureau.

Bill was a more than 68 year member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and had served on the church council.

In addition to his wife, Pauline, Bill is survived by sons, Larry Weldy of Van Wert and Stan (Marcia) Weldy of Middle Point; daughters, Cindy (Todd) Thompson of Findlay, and Jenifer (Greg) Michael of Fremont, Ohio. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Tim (Lesli) Weldy, Ethan Weldy, Zach (Wynn) Thompson, Zoe (Alan) Gagnon, Chase Weldy, Cameron Weldy, Conner Weldy and Rachel Weldy, Austin Michael, Lillie Michael, and Madeline Michael, and two great-grandchildren, Theodore Weldy and Landon Weldy.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son Keith Weldy, and two sisters, Lillian Weldy and Mildred (Weldy) Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 23, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Will Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow at Woodand Cemetery in Van Wert. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Center or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Bell Tower.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

