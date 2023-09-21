Betty Jean McKinnon

Betty Jean McKinnon, age 93, of Tiffin, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

Betty was born in Seneca County on December 26, 1929, to John and Mildred (Attlen) Rex, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Carey High School in 1948, and shortly after graduating, Betty was introduced to Harold R. ‘Mickey’ McKinnon, and the two were wed on January 29, 1949, at Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. Mickey passed away on February 24, 2001.

Over the years, Betty worked in various roles within the community. Betty was a devoted member of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. Here, she helped prepare meals at the Shrine Cafeteria and took in countless pilgrims, into her home, during the 1960’s. In the 1960’s she was employed by Angeline Industries in Carey where she helped those with developmental disabilities learn to weave rugs on a loom. She also worked at Our Lady of Consolation School in the lunchroom. In these years Betty enjoyed making matching outfits for her and her daughter for their six-week long trips to California.

Betty McKinnon

In Carey, Betty worked as an administrative assistant for Wetzel Chiropractic, later on working in the office at REB Manufacturing and in the billing department for the Village of Carey. Betty retired from the State Liquor Stores in Findlay, and Fostoria, after which she sold Home Interiors. She loved creating wall arrangements for customers.

Betty was strong-willed, hardworking, and full of energy. In short, Betty ran a tight ship at home and budgeted household finances very well. She made sure her yard and gardens were in perfect condition. The fruits of her labor were evident in the number of vegetables she was able to can, the homemade jellies and applesauce she cooked, plus the meals she prepared. All holidays were extremely important to Betty, she made sure the table was set properly, with flowers, and there was plenty of food for everyone. She enjoyed and looked forward to making her share of food for the family reunions at Limestone Lake. Swinging on the patio swing was her place to unwind, plan events, and have peace of mind.

In her retirement years, Betty could be found spending time with her card flight clubs playing Pinochle. She was always an avid winning Euchre player.

In later years, while living in Tiffin at her condo, she was the president and financial secretary of the condo association. While holding these positions, she was able to play a role in reroofing the three condo buildings while maintaining a strong association budget.

Betty is survived by her children, Ronald (Sharon) McKinnon (the twinkle of her eye, so he thinks) and Shirley (William) Straley; grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Klimas, Brenda (Scott) Feasel, Lisa (William) Bushong, Chester (Lisa) Straley, Warren (Kelly) Straley, Chad McKinnon, and John McKinnon; and great-grandchildren, Brock and Abbie Bushong, Logan Feasel, and Henry, Sam, Charlie, Lily, and Will Straley.

Betty truly loved her family, cherished her many friends, and enjoyed visiting with nieces and nephews at family reunions.

In addition to her parents and husband Betty was preceded in death by her son, James McKinnon; and her brother, Raymond Rex.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, at Our Lady of Consolation, Carey. Father Tom Merrill, OFM Conv will preside and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred donations: Our Lady of Consolation School.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Betty’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.StombaughBatton.com.