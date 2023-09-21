Elk of the Year…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently recognized Bruce A. Davis as Van Wert Lodge “Elk of the Year” for the 2022-2023 Lodge year. He was presented with a special certificate issued by the Grand Lodge and signed by the Grand Exalted Ruler Bruce A. Hidley. The “Elk Of The Year” is awarded by a Lodge to one of its members who perform extra service above and beyond to the Lodge and its charitable works. Davis is always willing to do anything he can to help the lodge. He is the main organizer for several fundraisers for the lodge and helps out with other events as well. Photo submitted