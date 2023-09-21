Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One half down, one half to go. That’s where we’re at in the 2023 high school football regular season and it’s been an interesting one to say the least. The best part – things are going to get even more interesting in the coming weeks.

Last week I managed to go 19-1, with the only incorrect pick being the Bath-Elida game. Bath won 21-17, dropping the Bulldogs out of a first place tie in the Western Buckeye League. My overall season record now stands 92-26, or 78 percent. Here’s hoping I can duplicate that success with 20 more games this weekend.

Games of the Week

Delphos Jefferson (0-5) at Crestview (4-1)

Homecoming for the Knights, who have put up 41 points or more in three of their four wins. I’ll get to the point here – I like Crestview in this one. Delphos Jefferson is a young team right now and while I think the Wildcats will be fine down the road, they’ll most likely have a difficult time with the Knights on Friday.

The pick: Crestview

Elida (4-1) at Celina (4-1)

Celina is the only WBL team with no league losses, so the Bulldogs are in the proverbial driver’s seat. Elida, Wapakoneta and Defiance are a game behind Celina in the standings. There’s no doubt Wapak and Defiance will be rooting for Elida on Friday. I’ll be absolutely floored if this is anything other than a low scoring game. I’m thinking two touchdowns may be enough to win it. While I think Elida is capable of winning, I’m going with the Mercer County Bulldogs in this one.

The pick: Celina

Paulding (3-2) at Edgerton (1-4)

The Panthers have a shot to go 4-2 for the first time in a long time. Edgerton is off to a 1-4 start against a fairly formidable schedule. In other words, I think the Bulldogs are probably a little better than their record indicates. Paulding is much improved and while it might be a little closer than some might believe, I like the Panthers in this one.

The pick: Paulding

Versailles (5-0) at Marion Local (5-0)

No. 1 vs. No. 1, or just another Friday night in the MAC. It’s the top game around the area this weekend. Division VI No. 1 Versailles has outscored opponents 177-14 this season, while Division VII No. 1 Marion Local has the state’s longest overall winning streak, 37 games, which includes regular season and playoffs. Along with that, after giving up 26 points to Wakaponeta in the season opener, the Flyers have outscored the opposition 203-21. I very briefly considered picking Versailles but I reverted to my rule of “never bet against the home team in the MAC, especially Marion Local.”

The pick: Marion Local

Van Wert (3-2) at St. Marys Memorial (1-4)

Let me start by saying I think this could be a very interesting game. St. Marys Memorial is young but is starting to gather momentum with its Wing-T offense. It’s a difficult offense to prepare for, especially for a team that has struggled defensively this season. Having said that, I like Van Wert’s chances to bounce back from last week’s loss to Wapakoneta. I’m guessing this will be a higher scoring game, but not like last year’s 70-41 result. Also, remember this – the Cougars haven’t lost two straight since 2019.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Fairview: Antwerp

Ayersville at Hicksville: Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Tinora: Wayne Trace

MAC

Coldwater at Parkway: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Anna: Anna

Minster at St. Henry: Minster

New Bremen at Fort Recovery: New Bremen

NWC

Allen East at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Bluffton at Ada: Bluffton

Leipsic at Spencerville: Leipsic

WBL

Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf: Bath

Defiance at Kenton: Defiance

Wapakoneta at Shawnee: Wapakoneta

Others

Toledo Woodward at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.

Elmwood at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday): Lima Central Catholic