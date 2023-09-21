St. Marys man, others appear in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A St. Marys man appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court twice in six days. He was one of several defendants who appeared for various hearings this past week.

Joshua Carroll, 36, violated his bond by consuming alcohol. He appeared in court last Thursday, and new bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. He returned to court on Wednesday and changed his plea to guilty to vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control, 60 days jail that can be terminated earlier if placed in inpatient alcohol/substance treatment, 30 days jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sentencing

Zachary Herman, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 60 days of electronic house arrest, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community services for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bond violations

Cody Gheen, 27, of Van Wert, violated his bond by failing to appear in court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a personal surety bond along with an electronic monitor, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 25.

Jacob Mayer, 45, of Van Wert, violated his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing for trespassing in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 1.

John Duer, 30, of Van Wert, violated his bond by failing to report to probation and failure to complete assessment/treatment for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control, 60 days in jail, must be assessed for drug court and serve 30 days jail at a later date.

Jose Sanchez, 44, of Van Wert, violated his probation by failing a drug screen. He was then released as an unsuccessful termination.

Arraignment

Tyler Dunn, 33, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial set for 8 a.m. October 4.