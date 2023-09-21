VW to host Financial Aid Night

Submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held at from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, at the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center..

Jayme Jarrett, Financial Aid Director at Bluffton University will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. In addition, representatives from the Van Wert County Foundation will explain requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

Attendees should park on the Van Wert Middle School side and enter through the side or front doors.

For additional information, contact Student Services at Van Wert High School.