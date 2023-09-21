YWCA offering self-defense class

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free, one-night self-defense class for women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, at the YWCA. This course is designed for beginners or for those who need a refresher from attending previous classes.

The class is provided by the Van Wert self defense team and is intended to teach women and teen girls what to do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“We offer this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from dangerous situations and potentially prevent them from being a victim of sexual assault or other violence,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts. Participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and attendees should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found on their website www.ywcavanwert.org.

For more information or to register for this class, contact Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.