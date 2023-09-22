Council to vote on raises on Monday

VW independent staff

After a great deal of discussion during previous meetings, Van Wert City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance establishing new salaries for council members and council president.

The ordinance calls for salaries of ward and at-large council members to increase from $4,900 to $5,500 annually, and from $5,500 to $6,100 for the council president. If ultimately approved, the raises would go into effect in 2024.

Discussion of raises began in June and continued through the remainder of the summer. Council members voted 4-3 in mid-August to increase salaries to $6,100 and $6,700, but the decision was vetoed two weeks later by Mayor Ken Markward (see story here).

Council members then held a special meeting on September 6 to discuss a possible override of the veto and other options, before settling on a revised figure.

The topic was again discussed at the September 11 meeting of Van Wert City Council and it was decided then to place the issue on Monday’s agenda.

Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.