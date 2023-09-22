Crestview cruises by Jefferson 52-6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Express is on a roll.

Behind three touchdown passes by Bryson Penix and a pair of rushing touchdowns by Braxton Leeth, the Knights rolled to a 52-6 homecoming victory over Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

The victory improved Crestview’s record to 5-1 (3-0 NWC), while Delphos Jefferson fell to 0-6 (0-3 NWC).

Crestview’s Beau Eggleston streaks toward the end zone. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The game was close in the first quarter, but it was all Crestview after that.

After Isaac Kline put the Knights ahead 7-0 with a nine yard touchdown run with 7:18 left in the first quarter, Delphos Jefferson answered with a 72-yard run by Tyler Wilkens just 10 seconds later. It was the final time the Wildcats would score all night.

Penix tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Wren Sheets less than a minute later, then Crestview added three touchdowns in the second quarter – rushing touchdowns of one and 38 yards by Leeth and an 18-yard pass from Penix to Wren Sheets. Leeth went on to finish with 16 carries for 116 yards and the Knights finished with 280 rushing yards. Penix completed 8-of-20 passes for 277 yards and ran for 76 yards on seven carries.

“Bryson played a great game,” Harting said. “He was finally able to showcase his ability to run the ball tonight. He also put on display his ability to throw the deep ball.”

A 30-yard field goal by Hayden Perrott made it 38-6 less than 90 seconds into the third quarter and it triggered the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game. Penix threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Sheets later in the quarter, then the Knights added two more scores in the fourth quarter – a safety by Ethan Lugabihl, and a six yard run by Zayden Martin, who finished with six carries for 76 yards.

As a team, Crestview outgained the Wildcats 557-91 yards.

“Our defense played lights out tonight,” Harting said. “If you take away their one big play, we probably hold them to double digit yards. Coach (Jake) Harmon does a great job with our defense and he always has a great game plan where the players can execute at a high level.”

“Our receivers have continued to improve as blockers,” he added. Each week they have gotten better and it has allowed us to have more explosive plays.”

Crestview will play at state ranked Bluffton (No. 7, Division VI) Friday night. The Pirates (6-0, 3-0 NWC) defeated Ada 48-0 Friday night.

Scoring summary

Crestview’s defense wrapped up Delphos Jefferson. Bob Barnes photo

First quarter

CV (7:18) – Isaac Kline 9-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

DJ (6:58) – Tyler Wilkens 72-yard run (kick failed).

CV (5:59) Wren Sheets 52-yard pass from Bryson Penix (kick failed)

Second quarter

CV (11:22) – Braxton Leeth 1-yard run (Beau Eggleston run)

CV (8:45) – Braxton Leeth 38-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick) 28-6

CV (7:23) – Beau Eggleston 18-yard pass from Bryson Penix (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

CV (10:19) – Hayden Perrott 30-yard field goal

CV (3:48) – Wren Sheets 39 yard pass from Bryson Penix (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

CV (8:14) – safety, Ethan Lugabihl tackled Kellen Brotherwood in the end zone

CV (4:55) – Zayden Martin 6-yard run (kick failed)