Fall colors coming…

For many of us, autumn represents pumpkin carving, the harvest season, Halloween campouts, and corn mazes. Spotting the first glimpse of fall color – seeing the leaves changing to strong reds, vivid yellows and bold oranges – is also a favorite fall activity. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will help people find the best places to view the changing colors throughout the season with weekly updates starting next Wednesday, September 27. For now, here is a general look at what to expect. ODNR graphic