Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 22.

GMC

Antwerp 45 Fairview 8

Ayersville 38 Hicksville 14

Paulding 54 Edgerton 20

Tinora 21 Wayne Trace 13

MAC

Anna Delphos 39 St. John’s 0

Coldwater 40 Parkway 6

Marion Local 14 Versailles 13

Minster 7 St. Henry 2

New Bremen 35 Fort Recovery 7

NWC

Bluffton 48 Ada 0

Columbus Grove 47 Allen East 28

Crestview 52 Delphos Jefferson 6

Leipsic 40 Spencerville 6

WBL

Bath 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 21

Celina 24 Elida 12

Defiance 46 Kenton 18

St. Marys Memorial 21 Van Wert 19

Wapakoneta 42 Shawnee 6

TCL

Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Woodward 6