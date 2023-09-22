Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 22.
GMC
Antwerp 45 Fairview 8
Ayersville 38 Hicksville 14
Paulding 54 Edgerton 20
Tinora 21 Wayne Trace 13
MAC
Anna Delphos 39 St. John’s 0
Coldwater 40 Parkway 6
Marion Local 14 Versailles 13
Minster 7 St. Henry 2
New Bremen 35 Fort Recovery 7
NWC
Bluffton 48 Ada 0
Columbus Grove 47 Allen East 28
Crestview 52 Delphos Jefferson 6
Leipsic 40 Spencerville 6
WBL
Bath 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 21
Celina 24 Elida 12
Defiance 46 Kenton 18
St. Marys Memorial 21 Van Wert 19
Wapakoneta 42 Shawnee 6
TCL
Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Woodward 6
POSTED: 09/22/23 at 9:40 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports