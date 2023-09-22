Lincolnview Bd. hears about report cards, security, more

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder covered a variety of topics during Wednesday’s school board meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After receiving 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on the Ohio Department of Education’s recently released school report cards, Lincolnview Local Schools officials said they’re pleased with the results.

The school district earned 5.0 stars in two categories, gap closing and graduation, and 4.0 stars in three others – achievement, progress and early literacy. The report cards were discussed during Wednesday night’s school board meeting and both principals, Nita Meyer and Brad Mendenhall, said they’re happy with the results. Superintendent Jeff Snyder also chimed in with his thoughts.

“We’ve really worked hard on the gap closing side of and what we’ve done achievement-wise,” he said. “We’re really with the results. However, what we’re trying not to do is put everything from one 70-minute test and say ‘that’s it’ – there are other pieces of data that we’re looking at constantly and also trying to do well in all other areas, social, mental and physical.”

“All of the schools in the county do an exceptional job of working together and are trying to put their best foot forward for the students, just like any school in northwest Ohio,” he added.

Snyder mentioned several other items during his monthly report, including how $200,000 in safety grant money from the state may be spent.

“We’re looking at attaching numbers to the walls so that law enforcement can look maps and know exactly where rooms are, we’re looking at cyber security enhancements, a public address security system enhancement and maybe protective film on glass windows,” Snyder explained. “We haven’t spent any money yet but that’s what we’re talking about.”

Snyder said plans on attending next Tuesday’s eclipse meeting in Van Wert to gather more information and to decide what to do on eclipse day, April 8, 2024.

“When I talk to my colleagues in the school business, they’re all over the board,” he said. “Some are actually canceling, some are considering going up to one o’clock then dismissing, some are having school, so we’re trying to get feedback as to what’s the best approach.”

He also said varsity baseball coach Eric Fishpaw has inquired about allowing the varsity baseball team to travel to Tennessee during spring break (March 1-5) to play scrimmage games. A board decision could come in December or January.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock informed the board that she received a copy of the November ballot for the district’s permanent improvement levy. It’s a five-year, 2.5 mill renewal levy and the money can only be used for things such as building improvements, window replacements, roofs, wiring and buses. More information will be coming out soon.

She also told the board that staff members just completed the 2023 United Way annual fundraising drive and raised $6,286, and she reminded the board of the upcoming Ohio Schools Board Association Capital Conference and Trade Show, November 13-15 in Columbus.

Mendenhall updated the board on the additions of Lima Central Catholic (full member) and Fort Loramie (football only) to the Northwest Conference.

The board approved supplemental contracts for Kristy Ringwald, freshman class advisor; Chad Kraner, play/musical director, and Stacie Korte, play/musical music director. Personal service contracts were approved for Briana Geiger, seventh grade girls basketball; Dave Koverman, eighth grade boys basketball; Seth Zuber, freshman baseball; Logan Agler, assistant varsity wrestling coach; Adam Ries, assistant play director; Dee Fisher, play/musical instrumental director; Mary Ann Falk, play/musical tech director, and Josh England, play/musical set director. Tanner Crowle was approved as a volunteer baseball coach and Brenda Leeth was approved as a volunteer girls basketball coach.

Mason Krugh was given a one year contract as a custodian, and Dena Smith was hired as a cook on a one year contract.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

The transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund.

A trip for FFA students and advisor Jordan Dues to the National FFA convention, October 31-November 3 in Indianapolis.

The junior high and high school workbook/class fee schedule for the current school year.

An agreement with OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital to provide nurse services.

A recommendation of the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group for a two percent increase for health insurance premiums and a one percent increase for dental insurance premiums.

Board members accepted a pair of donations, $2,000 from the Cooper Family Foundation/Raymond James Charitable, and $500 from St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to benefit the needy student fund.

The board ended the meeting by touring the elementary renovation and addition project area.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.