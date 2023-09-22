Local jobless rate below state average

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in August, up from 3.3 percent in July, according to new figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Van Wert County’s jobless rate was slightly below the statewide average, coming in at 3.2 percent. Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate in August, 2.5 percent, while Putnam County was fourth lowest at 2.7 percent. Auglaize County had the state’s sixth lowest jobless rate at 3.1 percent. Paulding County’s August employment rate was 3.3 percent and Allen County was above the state average, 4.1 percent.

Ohio’s highest jobless rate in August was in Jefferson County, 5.5 percent.