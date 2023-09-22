NSCC, UT announce formal partnership

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — The University of Toledo and Northwest State Community College are partnering to create a pathway for students to earn a bachelor’s degree from Toledo after starting at Northwest State.

The Rocket Transfer Admission Pathway formalizes a long-standing relationship between the two institutions. It makes Toledo advisors available to students pursuing an associate degree at Northwest State, paving the way for graduates to continue their educations with a bachelor’s degree program at Toledo. It also opens a door to future opportunities for these students at Toledo.

“Northwest State is pleased to enter this affiliation agreement with the University of Toledo,” said Dr. Todd Hernandez, President of Northwest State Community College. “Many of our learners wish to continue their education beyond a two-year degree, and NSCC is pleased to help facilitate this great transfer opportunity. Our faculty does a tremendous job both in preparing learners to enter directly into the workforce and to continue their education at great four-year institutions.”

“We are proud to partner with Northwest State Community College on the Rocket Transfer Admission Pathway because transfer students enrich our campus community at UToledo,” said Toledo President Gregory Postel. “We look forward to welcoming Northwest State students to our campus and supporting them in achieving their educational goals to obtain a bachelor’s degree.”

Northwest State’s main campus is in Archbold, but the college is adding a satellite campus at the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on E. Sycamore Drive in Van Wert. The facility is expected to be ready in 2024.