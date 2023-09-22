Recap: WBL, NWC golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

WBL tournament

LIMA — Van Wert finished third, behind Shawnee and Bath, at the Western Buckeye League golf tournament at Oak Golf Club on Thursday.

The Indians finished with 316 team points, while Bath had 328 points. The Cougars with a team score of 331. Combined with the regular season, Van Wert (5-4 WBL) finished fourth overall.

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey

Keaton Foster led Van Wert with a 78, while Griff McCracken was four strokes back at 82. Sam Houg shot an 85 and Brock Stoller recorded an 86. Foster earned all-league honors, while Houg received honorable mention.

Wapakoneta’s Zak Niekamp was the match medalist with a 71, and Seth Grieshop of Bath was named WBL Player of the Year. Shawnee’s Andrew McGreevy was named Coach of the Year.

NWC tournament

DELPHOS — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey was the match medalist and was named NWC Player of the Year after shooting a 74 at the NWC tournament at Delphos Country Club on Thursday.

As a team, the Knights shot a 356 and finished fourth. Logan Schlemmer carded a 91 and Trey Skelton finished with a 95, and both earned all-NWC honorable mention accolades. Ayden Hyitt finished with a 96.

Lincolnview shot a 367 and finished seventh. Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with an 86 and earned second team all-NWC honors, along with Aiden Hardesty, who shot a 92. Jared Jessee finished with a 94 and was named honorable mention all-NWC. Chayse Overholt finished with a 85. Nick Evans, who shot a 103, was named honorable mention all-NWC.

Allen East won the team title, followed by Delphos Jefferson and Leipsic.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 0

CONVOY — No. 3 Crestview had no trouble with Columbus Grove, winning Thursday’s match in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Adelyn Figley led the Lady Knights with 19 kills, Cali Gregory finished with 26 assists and six digs. Ellie Kline also had six digs and Josie Kulwicki was 28-of-29 serving with three aces.

Crestview (11-1, 4-0 NWC) will play at Van Wert on Monday.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 0

In WBL action on Thursday, St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 25-14, 25-6, 25-8.

The Lady Cougars will host Crestview on Monday.

Soccer

Continental 6 Crestview 2

CONVOY — Adessa Alvarez scored a goal and had an assist and Ellie Ward scored a goal but Crestview fell to Continental 6-2 on Thursday.

Crestview (1-7) will host Allen East on Monday.