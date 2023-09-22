Roughriders hold off Cougars 21-19

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ST. MARYS — Mistakes came back to haunt Van Wert on Friday night.

Four interceptions, a touchdown called back by a penalty, a missed extra point, a blocked punt and a failed two point conversion were among the mistakes but despite all of that, the Cougars still had a chance to send the game to overtime. However, St. Marys Memorial stopped Van Wert quarterback Brylen Parker’s two point run with 56 seconds left, sealing a 21-19 win for the Roughriders.

It was the first time Van Wert (3-3, 2-3 WBL) lost back-to-back regular season games since October of 2019.

Keldyn Bill (8) finds some running room against St. Marys Memorial. Photo courtesy of William Hawkins

Two of Van Wert’s touchdown’s came in the fourth quarter. Parker scored on a two-yard run with 7:54 left, but Griff McCracken’s PAT attempt missed the mark, leaving the score 21-13. The Cougars then forced a three and out, but after running three plays of their own, Gage Stemen’s punt was blocked. Van Wert’s defense managed to hold on downs, then Cougars moved 80 yards in seven plays, including a 40-yard catch by Conner Campbell in double coverage that put the ball at the two yard line. Parker carried it in for a touchdown on the next play but was stopped short on the ensuing two point conversion. The Roughriders narrowly recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

“We went down 14 in the third quarter and our guys kept their composure, played well defensively and had two drives for scores for a chance to tie the game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

Van Wert’s only other touchdown came in the first quarter. After holding the Roughriders on fourth and one at their own 25, the Cougars ran four plays and scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Keldyn Bill. A long touchdown pass from Parker to Campbell earlier in the first quarter was called back by a penalty, then Parker was intercepted on the next play.

St. Marys Memorial (2-4, 2-3 WBL) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, when Carter Steinberg scored on a three yard touchdown run with 2:20 left. After Van Wert’s touchdown, the Roughriders took the lead for good in the second quarter when Noah Dixon raced in from nine yards out, The PAT by Logan Rush failed and the 13-7 score stood at halftime. The Cougars drove inside the Roughrider 20 late with just over a minute left in the second quarter, but a pass by Parker was intercepted in the end zone.

The final score by the hosts came in the third quarter when Dominick Osborne bolted 76 yards to the Van Wert three, then scored a play later. A two-point conversion pass from Steinberg to Dixon was good. Osborne, who played in place of leading rusher Colton Mabry, who was out with an injury, finished with 30 carries for 206 yards. As a team, the Roughriders finished with 273 yards on the ground and finished 0-of-3 passing.

“I think we played well in all three phases of the game,” St. Marys Memorial head coach Bo Frye said. “Our kids played extremely hard and I’m proud of the way they keep getting better. We love football in St. Marys and our kids and coaches show that every day.”

“Van Wert played extremely hard,” he added. “It was a great high school football game.”

Van Wert finished with 231 yards rushing, including 22 carries for 115 yards by Parker and 18 carries and 100 yards by Bill. Parker completed 6-of-18 passes for 72 yards and four interceptions. Campbell finished with four receptions for 58 yards.

“Our kids battled hard and will continue to do so the rest of the season,” Recker said.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf (0-6, 0-5 WBL) for homecoming on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

SM (2:20) — Carter Steinberg 3-yard run (Logan Rush kick)

Second quarter

VW (8:47) – Keldyn Bill 1-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

SM (3:39) – Noah Dixon 9-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

SM (1:40) – Dominick Osborne 3-yard run (Carter Steinberg to Noah Dixon pass)

Fourth quarter

VW (7:54) – Brylen Parker 2-yard run (kick failed)

VW (:56) – Brylen Parker 2-yard run (run failed)