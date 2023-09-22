YWCA to Black Out Domestic Violence

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is planning to “Black Out Domestic Violence” in a free event to promote fitness, bring awareness to domestic violence and raise funds for YWCA Survivor Services programs. A cardio-drumming class called POUND is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, October 19, at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 and will take place under black lights creating a fun glow-in the dark atmosphere.

POUND is a full-body workout combining the fun of drumming, cardio and pilates type movements to burn calories. The workout is highly modifiable and can meet the needs of all people along the fitness spectrum. YWCA Outreach Coordinator and certified POUND instructor, Julie Schaufelberger, will lead the class for the evening.

“POUND can be modified for each individual’s fitness level to be more or less intense,” Schaufelberger said. “Participants may increase or decrease impact and all movements can be modified for those who might suffer from joint or back issues.”

The community is invited to grab some friends for a night out, participate in the workout and then convene in the Elks Lodge afterward for recovery drink specials and food.

“This is a perfect opportunity to get a group of music loving friends together, workout and then enjoy some food and drinks together all while learning more about the YWCA, domestic violence and our survivor services programs,” Schaufelberger said.

The event is by donation. Contributions of $10 receive $2 in drink chips to use in the Elks lounge after the event. A donation of $15 receives $4 of drink chips and a $20 contribution receives $5 in drink chips.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to wear neon. Glow in the dark body paint will be available, as well. All proceeds benefit YWCA Survivor Services Programs. A limited number of spots are available and free registration will begin on Monday, September 25 by clicking here.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of The United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.