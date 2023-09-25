Boys soccer: Lincolnview downs Van Wert

VW independent sports

Austin Bockrath and Gavin Evans each scored four goals and Linconlview defeated Van Wert 15-0 on Saturday.

Reece Berryman finished with three goals, and Tyler Spray, Reide Jackson, Garret Mosier and Griffin Brinkman each added a single goal. Jackson Evans had five assists, Jackson Grubb added three and Jackson added a pair of assists. Single assists were recorded by Lorenzo Salinas, Warren Mason, Dalton Keysor, Bockrath and Brinkman.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday, with Van Wert (0-10) hosting Ottawa-Glandorf and Lincolnview (6-3-2) traveling to Cory-Rawson.