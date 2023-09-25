CHP Home Care & Hospice preparing for annual event

CHP Home Care & Hospice’s annual Beacon of Hope dinner and charity auction will be held October 12 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. VW independent file photo

Greg Yinger/special to the VW independent

CHP Home Care & Hospice will host its annual Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner and charity auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event is free, with RSVPs required by Monday, October 2, by calling 419.238.9223 or online by clicking here. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, catered by Rockford Carryout, and silent and live auctions, hosted by Bee Gee Realty and Auction. Proceeds from the event benefit CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit, 501c3 organization supported by the United Way of Van Wert County.

Greve Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Hearth & Home at Van Wert – will be honored as “Friends of Hospice,” for their continued support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

The families of the late Connie S. Butler and Brad A. Vannett will share about their experiences of receiving hospice care from CHP.

Butler was a 1981 graduate of Van Wert High School and earned her LPN license. She retired from Van Wert County Hospital in the nursing department and was a member of First United Brethren in Christ Church. Connie and Mike were married 41 years. The couple and had two sons, and she loved spending time with her family.

Vannett succumbed to cancer at age 44. He was married to Joanne (Walsh) of Van Wert and was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church. A lifetime Raiders fan, Vannett traveled to Las Vegas a year ago, accompanied by a nurse from CHP, to watch a Raiders game as part of wish granted by the Angel Foundation of Van Wert, another United Way agency.

“The Beacon of Hope is a very important event for CHP,” said Kim Mason, volunteer and events coordinator. “The purpose is not only to raise funds for local hospice care, but also to raise awareness about the many services we offer here in Van Wert County.”

Mason said that even though hospice is a heavy topic, the Beacon of Hope event is entertaining, enjoyable, and educational.

Hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance plans. However, Mason said patients often find themselves with financial and coverage deficiencies.

“A patient may have to quit their job due to illness and lose their insurance,” she said. “They may have to wait on authorization from insurance, but need care now.”

According to Mason, CHP’s patient care fund covers hundreds of thousands of dollars in patient expenses.

“As a nonprofit agency, we can only meet these important patient needs through fundraising events like this one,” Mason said.