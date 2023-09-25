OhioHealth announces notable change

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth officials announced this morning that OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital will no longer provide inpatient maternity services as of 11:59 p.m. this Friday, September 29.

The hospital will continue to provide gynecologic procedures, such as hysterectomies or endometrial ablation. Women who typically chose to deliver at Van Wert Hospital can deliver at other area hospitals.

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital will no longer offer inpatient maternity services, starting this weekend. Photo submitted

“Changes such as this are never an easy decision to make. As we look at the continued trends in labor and delivery, we want to make sure the highest quality resources and support are available for our obstetric and newborn patients,” said Joy Bischoff, president of Van Wert Hospital. “This higher level of support and care is not typically provided by most community hospitals. Across the nation, less babies are being delivered in rural and suburban hospitals.”

She said Van Wert Hospital will continue to meet the healthcare needs of Van Wert and its surrounding communities. Van Wert Hospital emergency department will be prepared if a laboring patient arrives to the hospital or an emergent delivery is needed.

The Van Wert Women’s Health practice, located at 140 Fox Road, and adjacent to Van Wert Hospital, will continue to provide pre-natal and post-natal care, in addition to the gynecologic care. The practice will continue gynecologic procedures at Van Wert Hospital.