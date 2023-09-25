OhioHealth Invitational…

Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert were among the 17 cross country teams that competed at the OhioHealth Van Wert Invitational on Saturday. Columbus Grove won the boys title, followed by Lincolnview and Van Wert, while Crestview finished eighth. Ottawa-Glandorf won the girls title, followed by Lincolnview, Parkway and Van Wert. Crestview finished 12th. A full story on the invitational and results will appear on Tuesday’s Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent