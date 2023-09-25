VWHS announces homecoming court

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School’s student council has announced this year’s homecoming court and schedule of events. Homecoming court members include senior queen candidates Allison Brown, Debbie Jones and Sarah Verville; freshman attendant Sophie Smith, sophomore attendant Grace Spieles, and junior attendant Lexi Deitemeyer. Escorts will be Brylen Parker, Conner Campbell, Gage Stemen, Davison Rager, Spencer Clay, Devon Story and Carter Price.

2023 senior queen candidates (front row, left to right): Allison Brown, Debbie Jones, and Sarah Verville. Back row, left to right: freshman attendant Sophie Smith, sophomore attendant Grace Spieles, and junior attendant Lexi Deitemeyer. Photo submitted

The annual homecoming parade will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 27. The parade will go from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park with the traditional Powder Puff game to follow at Eggerss Stadium ($1 admission fee for the game).

The presentation of the court and announcement of homecoming queen will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, at Eggerss Stadium, prior to the football game against Ottawa-Glandorf, which will kick off at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance for all high school students will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday at the high school.